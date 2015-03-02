Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* H2 net sales 1.0 million Swedish crowns ($119,963) versus 6.6 million crowns year ago
* H2 pre-tax loss 15.3 million crowns versus loss 20.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3359 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order