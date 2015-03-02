March 2 British American Tobacco Plc :

* Commenced a competitive tender process to appoint new external auditors for 2015 onwards

* PwC will not seek re-appointment as group's auditors at 2015 AGM

* Potential claims against PwC arose from work carried out by PwC in relation to audit of accounts of a third party

* Claims do not concern audit of any BAT Group company

* Given scale, global footprint of company 3 firms have been invited to take part in tender process being, Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, and KPMG LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)