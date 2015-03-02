UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 British American Tobacco Plc :
* Commenced a competitive tender process to appoint new external auditors for 2015 onwards
* PwC will not seek re-appointment as group's auditors at 2015 AGM
* Potential claims against PwC arose from work carried out by PwC in relation to audit of accounts of a third party
* Claims do not concern audit of any BAT Group company
* Given scale, global footprint of company 3 firms have been invited to take part in tender process being, Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, and KPMG LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.