March 2 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Negotiations are concluded

* Workplaces in I-Mediat will be reduced by 7

* Staff of I-Mediat's advertising manufacturing will be laid off for no more than 3 weeks

* Staff of I-Print's printing factory will be laid off for no more than 5 weeks