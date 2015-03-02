March 2 Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Vitec acquires Norwegian Fox Publish AS

* Payment is in cash by 14.2 million Norwegian crowns ($1.85 million) at completion

* Says a maximum additional purchase price of about 8 million crowns may apply

* Says Vitec will take possession immediately

* Acquisition is expected to directly result in an increase in earnings per share of Vitec ($1 = 7.6603 Norwegian crowns)