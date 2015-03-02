Euro politics trump Asian demand
LONDON/TOKYO, March 24 (IFR) - Asian investors are scaling back their exposure to European sovereign and agency bonds ahead of a contentious French presidential election.
March 2 PSG Konsult Ltd :
* PSG konsult has disposed of two of its non-core businesses: PSG Academy and Nhluvuko risk administration
* Sales are effective from 1 March 2015
* PSG Academy, a private higher education institute that offers training to financial advisers, has been acquired by moonstone information refinery
* Nhluvuko risk administration, a health insurance administrator, has been disposed of to African Unity Health (Pty) Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder China Evergrande Group has released 952.3 million pledged shares, representing 52.8 percent of total issued share capital, on March 24