Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
March 2 Ophir Energy Plc
* Completion of acquisition of Salamander Energy Plc
* Scheme has now become effective and entire issued ordinary share capital of Salamander is owned by Ophir
* Admission of 152,208,612 new Ophir shares to trading on main market for listed securities of LSE is expected to occur with effect from 8.00 a.m. (london time) on 3 March 2015
* Directors of combined group are now Nicholas Smith (non-executive chairman), Nicholas Cooper, Bill Higgs, Ronald Blakely, Alan Booth, Vivien Gibney, Lyndon Powell, Bill Schrader and Carol Bell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.