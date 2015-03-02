UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse pays CEO $12 mln for 2016, ups bonus pool
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
March 2 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Xadago (Safinamide) New Drug Application (NDA) accepted for filing by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* FDA has set a target date of Dec. 29 to complete its review of NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
March 24 Gold miner Acacia Mining said it was incurring an average daily loss of more than $1 million in revenue at its two mines in Tanzania due to a local government directive banning exports of gold and copper concentrate from the country.