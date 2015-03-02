March 2 S IMMO AG :

* Exchange offer with cash alternative for S IMMO INVEST participating certificates

* Will make a voluntary public offer to holders of outstanding 1.13 million S IMMO INVEST participating certificates

* Wants to acquire S IMMO INVEST participating certificates either by exchanging them for a bond or for a cash consideration

* Offer will be directed at acquisition of up to 705,882 S IMMO INVEST participating certificates corresponding to approximately 62.43 pct of S IMMO's outstanding participating certificates capital

* Recipients will be able to either exchange certificates for 10-year fixed term bond with fixed coupon of 3.25 pct p.a. and denomination of 500 euros ($559) at exchange rate of 85.00 euros or sell them to S IMMO at 85.00 euros per certificate