March 2 S IMMO AG :
* Exchange offer with cash alternative for S IMMO INVEST
participating certificates
* Will make a voluntary public offer to holders of
outstanding 1.13 million S IMMO INVEST participating
certificates
* Wants to acquire S IMMO INVEST participating certificates
either by exchanging them for a bond or for a cash consideration
* Offer will be directed at acquisition of up to 705,882 S
IMMO INVEST participating certificates corresponding to
approximately 62.43 pct of S IMMO's outstanding participating
certificates capital
* Recipients will be able to either exchange certificates
for 10-year fixed term bond with fixed coupon of 3.25 pct p.a.
and denomination of 500 euros ($559) at exchange rate of 85.00
euros or sell them to S IMMO at 85.00 euros per certificate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)