March 3 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* Recorded a slight revenue increase of 1.3 percent to
1,017.4 million Swiss francs (previous year: 1,004.0 million
Swiss francs) in 2014 financial year
* In absolute terms, FY EBIT was down from 61.5 million
Swiss francs to 33.4 million Swiss francs
* In 2014 financial year actually achieved a group profit
for the first time since 2010 amounting to 15.1 million Swiss
francs (previous year loss 49.9 million Swiss francs)
* Restructuring measures in the Building Envelope Division:
planned cuts of 150 - 200 jobs at EgoKiefer over the coming 18
months
* In light of unsatisfactory results in last year, to ask to
refrain from the distribution of dividend
Source text - bit.ly/1aJqO13
(Gdynia Newsroom)