March 3 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Since announcement in december 2014 of group's half-year results to 31 october 2014, overall profitability of group has remained satisfactory

* No material change to our expected adjusted eps for year ending 30 april 2015.

* Remain excited at prospect of further expanding megabus.com coach services in continental europe

* On megabus expansion, expect net start-up losses of around £5m for year ending 30 april 2015