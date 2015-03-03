UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Announces that Duncan Garrood has agreed to join as chief executive officer
* Duncan will join Punch on or before June 15
* As previously announced, when Duncan joins Punch, Executive Chairman Stephen Billingham will revert to role of non-executive chairman. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.