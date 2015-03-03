(Corrects second bullet point to say that gain of about 220 million crowns on Spar Nord's books is related to sale of its shares in Nørresundby Bank (not Nordjyske Bank))

March 3 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Spar Nord distributes 251 million Danish crowns ($37.75 million) by way of extraordinary dividend

* Will record a gain of about 220 million crowns on its books related to sale of its shares in Nørresundby Bank

* Will recommend to shareholders at bank's annual general meeting that an extraordinary dividend of 2 crowns be paid per share

* Sale of shares will cause Spar Nord's ordinary core earnings to be reduced by Spar Nord's proportional share of Nørresundby Bank's earnings

* Expects 2015 core earnings before impairment to range around 1.4 billion crowns ($1 = 6.6483 Danish crowns)