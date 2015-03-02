UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Prima Moda SA :
* Q4 revenue 12.4 million zlotys ($3.34 million) versus 13.6 million zlotys yoy
* Q4 net profit 263,000 zlotys versus 281,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7144 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.