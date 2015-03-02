BRIEF-Favite says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Favite Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hqwy8J Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 2 Depend SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) to suspend trading of the company's shares from March 3 due to Depend's failure in fulfilling reporting requirements Source text for Eikon: Source text to the WSE's statement from Jan. 13: bit.ly/1E9OKHk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Favite Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hqwy8J Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 24 Provision Information Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.7 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mJHlM1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)