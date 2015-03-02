March 2 Societe d'Edition de Canal Plus SA :

* FY net income group share 40 million euros ($45 million) versus 40 million euros year ago

* FY total revenue 1.83 billion euros versus 1.88 billion euros year ago

* Sees consolidated operating income between 66.4 million euros and 74.9 million euros inclusive in 2015, up by at least 2.5 percent

* A dividend per share of 0.25 euros will be proposed