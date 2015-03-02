BRIEF-Favite says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Favite Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hqwy8J Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 2 Atm Grupa SA :
* Q4 revenue 47.9 million zlotys ($12.9 million) versus 31.4 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 net profit 7.0 million zlotys versus loss of 630,000 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7151 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Favite Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hqwy8J Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 24 Provision Information Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.7 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mJHlM1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)