BRIEF-Kontigo Care: two municipalities sign agreement for supply of TripleA
* Estimates agreement with two municipalities will shortly generate gradually increased revenue for company Source text: http://bit.ly/2nKxoP5
March 2 Genticel Sa
* FY net loss 10.7 million euros ($12 million) versus loss of 6 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1vTRCFo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* The company and Sun Pharma announce validation of regulatory filing for Tildrakizumab, an antibody designed for treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)