March 3 Intershop Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net income rose by 7.5 percent to 61.8 million Swiss francs ($65 million)

* Will propose unchanged dividend of 20.00 Swiss francs per share to the general assembly for FY 2014

* Says sale of condominiums "eden5" will lead sales profit in just two-digit million values; interest expenses are expected to increase slightly Source text - bit.ly/1zCNvc5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)