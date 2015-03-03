Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 3 Compagnie Industrielle et Financiere d'Ingenierie Ingenico SA :
* Allianz Hungaria selects Ingenico Mobile Solutions' innovative, integrated and fully managed mPOS
* Allianz Hungaria to fully equip 800 sales agents of its network with Ingenico mobile payment solutions by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order