Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 3 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB
* IFS signs cooperation agreement with Accenture for sales and delivery in the Nordic market
* The cooperation agreement is valid for five years and includes options to be extended geographically Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order