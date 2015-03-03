March 3 African Minerals Ltd

* Enforcement of security by pxf facility lenders

* Lender has taken control of holding companies by appointing new directors who have a voting majority,

* Lender has taken steps to take control of aml's 75% shareholding in operating cos by appointing replacement directors to those cos

* Company is seeking legal advice on effectiveness of these actions

* Notified of various actions taken by shandong steel hong kong zengli, its lender under its $250m pre-export finance facility