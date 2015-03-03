UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
March 3 DiaSorin SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 net income of 84.1 million euros ($93.90 million), up 1.2 pct
* Full year revenue is 443.8 million euros, up 2.8 pct
* Full year EBITDA is 160.3 million euros versus 163.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2015 revenues growth between 4 pct and 5 pct at CER compared with 2014
* Sees 2015 EBITDA growth between 4 pct and 5 pct at CER compared with 2014
* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.60 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
* Empery Asset Management LP reports a 9.99 percent passive stake in Medigus Ltd as of March 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2nZ3pTR] Further company coverage: