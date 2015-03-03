UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Kubanskaya Step' OJSC :
* Says receives mandatory offer from Krasnodar Agro CJSC to acquire the company's shares for 109.02 roubles ($2) per share Source text: bit.ly/18J8vbC Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2460 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.