March 3 Italeaf Spa :

* A.I.A. authorisation emitted by the Provincia di Terni will allow the processing of 58,000 cubic meters/year of input waste, represented by liquid waste and pumpable sludges

* Says the capex for this additional investment is about 3 million euros ($3.35 million) and will make possible to build new plant equipment