March 3 Variant SA :

* Its unit, Dipol Sp. z o.o. CZERWIENSKIEGO S.K.A. (Dipol), sold to Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA rights and obligations of a limited partner in Murapol Czerwienskiego Sp. z o.o. Sp.K.

* The value of the deal between its unit Dipol and Murapol is 2.2 million zlotys ($591,500) net

* Its unit Asetino Sp. z o.o. buys properties from Murapol and Murapol Czerwienskiego Sp. z o.o. Sp.K. for 400,000 zlotys net and 3 million zlotys net respectively

($1 = 3.7194 zlotys)