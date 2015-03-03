UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Variant SA :
* Its unit, Dipol Sp. z o.o. CZERWIENSKIEGO S.K.A. (Dipol), sold to Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA rights and obligations of a limited partner in Murapol Czerwienskiego Sp. z o.o. Sp.K.
* The value of the deal between its unit Dipol and Murapol is 2.2 million zlotys ($591,500) net
* Its unit Asetino Sp. z o.o. buys properties from Murapol and Murapol Czerwienskiego Sp. z o.o. Sp.K. for 400,000 zlotys net and 3 million zlotys net respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7194 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.