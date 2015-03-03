March 3 First Sensor AG :

* Joachim Wimmers, CFO of First Sensor AG, to leave company

* Says Wimmers will leave management board at his own request as of March 31 in order to take on new challenges outside company

* CFO's sphere of ownership will be provisionally managed by Martin U. Schefter (CEO) as of same date