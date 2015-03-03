March 3 Anyksciu Vynas AB :

* Concludes loan contract with Seb Bankas under which it was granted long-term credit of 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million) and account credit surplus limit of 1.2 million euros

* Says received credit funds will be used for covering of its financial liabilities to UAB MG Baltic Trade, as well as for financing of working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)