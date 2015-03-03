Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 3 Neopost SA :
* 2014 current operating margin (excluding acquisition-related expense) still expected to be close to 22 percent
* -1 percent to +2 percent organic growth in sales projected in 2015
* Q4 revenue 314.2 million euros ($352 million) versus 300.5 million euros previous year
* FY revenue 1.11 billion euros up 1.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order