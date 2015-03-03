March 3 Rangers International Football Club Plc

* Commenced process of satisfying conditions for drawdown of second tranche of facility

* Facility with sportsdirect.com retail and associated companies to meet cash requirements for third week of March

* Drawdown of second tranche of facility is subject to due diligence by sportsdirect