March 4 Bossard Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 4.3 percent to 72.8 million Swiss francs ($75.70 million)

* FY 2014 2 percent increase in net income to 57.1 million francs

* To pay a dividend of 3 francs for registered a shares split in the ratio 1:2 since April 2014 (previous year: 3 francs)

* Is expecting a further growth in sales for FY 2015 - always provided there is no fundamental change in the underlying macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions

* Is aiming for sales growth of 13-16 percent in local currency in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AYOdW8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9617 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)