March 4 Afren Plc :
* Further update on review of Afren's capital structure
* Board has decided, at expiration of 30-day grace period,
not to pay $15 mln of interest which was due on 1 February 2015
under its 2016 notes
* This will not result in an immediate obligation to repay
such 2016 notes or any cross-default under its 2019 notes or
2020 notes or its other debt facilities
* Is continuing constructive discussions with advisers to,
and members of, Ad Hoc committee of its largest bond holders,
coordinating committee of lenders
* Believes that an agreement between company's creditors
presents most likely solution to immediate issues facing
business
* There can be no certainty that an agreement will be
reached
