March 4 Afren Plc :

* Further update on review of Afren's capital structure

* Board has decided, at expiration of 30-day grace period, not to pay $15 mln of interest which was due on 1 February 2015 under its 2016 notes

* This will not result in an immediate obligation to repay such 2016 notes or any cross-default under its 2019 notes or 2020 notes or its other debt facilities

* Is continuing constructive discussions with advisers to, and members of, Ad Hoc committee of its largest bond holders, coordinating committee of lenders

* Believes that an agreement between company's creditors presents most likely solution to immediate issues facing business

* There can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached