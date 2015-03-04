March 4 SSE Plc
* SSEPD has noted decision by other parties to seek
permission from CMA to appeal decision of gas and electricity
markets authority for electricity distribution price control
* Electricity distribution price control is for eight year
period from 1 April 2015
* This will not have any impact on distribution companies'
base revenues in 2015/16.
* To continue to focus on objectives for next 8 years while
playing part in ensuring that any outstanding issues with regard
to price control are dealt with in right way
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: