March 4 SSE Plc

* SSEPD has noted decision by other parties to seek permission from CMA to appeal decision of gas and electricity markets authority for electricity distribution price control

* Electricity distribution price control is for eight year period from 1 April 2015

* This will not have any impact on distribution companies' base revenues in 2015/16.

* To continue to focus on objectives for next 8 years while playing part in ensuring that any outstanding issues with regard to price control are dealt with in right way