March 4 Ericsson

* Vodafone netherlands and ericsson implement indoor picocell

* Vodafone Netherlands is the first operator to deploy the second-generation indoor picocell base stations (RBS 6402) in Vodafone shops

* Ericsson indoor picocell solution allows quick indoor deployment and optimum coordination with the outdoor macro network Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)