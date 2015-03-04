Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4 Blackburn OJSC :
* Says Vesna LLC acquires 29.28 pct stake in company
* Says Torgovyi dom Obukhov LLC increases its stake in company to 16.609 pct from 2.14 pct Source text: bit.ly/1FW8USc, bit.ly/1DNKYhJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.