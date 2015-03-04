UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 4 Centrale Del Latte Di Torino & C Spa
* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 100.4 million euros ($111.23 million), up 2.4 pct
* Full year EBITDA is 5.8 million euros, up 9 pct
* Full year EBIT is 2.6 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 791,000 euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* Approves 2015-2017 strategic plan
* Aims revenue of 108.4 million euros, EBITDA of 8.8 million euros, EBIT of 4.7 million euros and net income of 2.5 million euros in three years time
* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.06 euros per share, similar to dividend for 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.