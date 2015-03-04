March 4 Centrale Del Latte Di Torino & C Spa

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 100.4 million euros ($111.23 million), up 2.4 pct

* Full year EBITDA is 5.8 million euros, up 9 pct

* Full year EBIT is 2.6 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago

* Full year net income is 791,000 euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Approves 2015-2017 strategic plan

* Aims revenue of 108.4 million euros, EBITDA of 8.8 million euros, EBIT of 4.7 million euros and net income of 2.5 million euros in three years time

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.06 euros per share, similar to dividend for 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)