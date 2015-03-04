Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4 (Reuters) -
* Citigroup Overseas Investment Corp to sell about 396 mln shares of Akbank TAS for about $1.2 billion - source
* Citigroup Overseas Investment Corp's offering of Akbank shares priced between TRY7.36 - TRY7.52 - source Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.