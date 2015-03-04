BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
March 4 Spineguard SA :
* Announces first US co-development partnership for "Smart Screw"
* Agrees co-development partnership with Zavation for integration of its dynamic surgical guidance (DSG) technology into Zavation's pedicle screw system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.