Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 4 Realites Sca :
* Reports full year revenue of 70.4 million euros ($77.95 million) versus 56.2 million euros a year ago
* Full year operating income is 3.1 million euros versus 2.7 million euros a year ago
* Sees full year 2015 revenue over 75 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1FX2WR9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.