UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 5 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Estimates that sales for fiscal year 2014/15 and for first half will remain at prior-year level
* EBIT margin is expected to be around 3 pct for first half (prior year: 4.8 pct) and around 5 pct for fiscal year 2014/15 (prior year: 7.0 pct)
* Removal of CHF/EUR floor on Jan. 15 will reduce EBIT margin in fiscal year 2014/15 by around 1 percentage point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.