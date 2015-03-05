March 5 Autoneum Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT improved by 17.7 million Swiss francs to 135.1 million Swiss francs ($140.0 million)

* FY 2014 net profit multiplied from 36.2 million francs to 102.8 million francs

* For FY 2014 proposes to increase the dividend to 4.50 francs per share

* FY 2014 net sales in local currencies increased by 1.9 pct

* FY 2014 net sales in Swiss francs fell from 2,053.3 million francs to 1,954.7 million francs

* Expects to be able to grow by between 4 pct and 5 pct in local currencies in line with its financial mid-term targets in FY 2015

* Present appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies will cause 2015 consolidated group sales in Swiss francs to decrease slightly on 2014 in spite of the intended organic growth Source text: bit.ly/17Tmivh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)