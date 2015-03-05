March 5 Medigene AG :

* Announces that European patent office has granted European patent "composition for preparation of mature dendritic cells"

* Says patent relating to manufacturing of mature dendritic cells co-developed by scientists of today's medigene immunotherapies

* Says patent will have a term until 2027 and is licensed exclusively to Medigene immunotherapies