March 5 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Says OEG group company Olympic Casino Eesti AS has acquired business activity of operating two casinos from Estonian casino operator Casino Cleopatra OU

* During acquisition, no shares of company is acquired; Olympic Casino Eesti AS takes over only business activity of slot casinos

* The parties agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)