EU's Vestager to announce merger decision at noon
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.
March 3 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Wanda Eriksen-Grundbacher and Franz Richter nominated as new members of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.