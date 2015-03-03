March 3 Devoteam SA :

* FY net income group share 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million) versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* FY operating margin 5.0 percent versus 3.7 percent year ago

* FY consolidated revenue 442.8 million euros versus 453.5 million euros year ago

* Aims at reaching an organic growth above 2 percent in 2015 when excluding impact of its outsourcing business shut down

* Targets 2015 revenues around 440 million euros

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.30 euros

* Aims at a further improvement in operating margin, in order to reach about 6.0 percent of revenue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)