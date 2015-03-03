March 3 Stallergenes SA :

* FY total revenue 251.3 million euros ($281.36 million) versus 248.1 million euros previous year

* FY net profit 43.3 million euros versus 40.4 million euros year ago

* Payment of a dividend of 0.75 euro per share will be proposed

* In 2015, Stallergenes targets a growth rate in net sales comparable to 2014, and stable EBITDA in comparison with 2014