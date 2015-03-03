March 3 Stallergenes SA :

* Project to combine Stallergenes and Greer Laboratories submitted to the board of the company

* Under transaction proposed by Ares Life Sciences, businesses of Stallergenes and Greer would be combined under common ownership of Ares Allergy Holding PLC

* Shares of Ares Allergy Holding PLC would be listed on Euronext Paris

* Under the terms of Ares Life Sciences' proposal, Stallergenes' shareholders would receive, through a cross-border merger, one share of Ares Allergy Holding PLC for each share of Stallergenes, reflecting a value ratio of 1.5 Stallergenes to Greer