March 4 Euronext NV :
* Reports February 2015 average daily transaction value on
Euronext cash order book stood at 8.25 billion euros ($9.21
billion), up 24 pct compared to February 2014
* Activity on commodity derivatives remained strong in
February with an average daily volume of 52,474 contracts
traded, up 18 pct compared to February 2014
* In February 2015, average daily volume on derivatives on
equity indices decreased with 225,995 contracts, down 15 pct
compared to February 2014
* In February 2015, average daily volume on individual
equity derivatives also declined, with 264,767 contracts, down 8
pct compared to February 2014
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
