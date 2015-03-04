March 4 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive agreement with Bavarian Nordic for PROSTVAC, a prostate-specific antigen-targeting cancer immunotherapy

* Under terms of agreement, Bavarian Nordic will receive an upfront payment of $60 million

* Bavarian Nordic to receive up to $975 million, inclusive of $60 million upfront and potential exercise payment; potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments; additional tiered double-digit royalties on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)