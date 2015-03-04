New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive agreement with Bavarian Nordic for PROSTVAC, a prostate-specific antigen-targeting cancer immunotherapy
* Under terms of agreement, Bavarian Nordic will receive an upfront payment of $60 million
* Bavarian Nordic to receive up to $975 million, inclusive of $60 million upfront and potential exercise payment; potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments; additional tiered double-digit royalties on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.