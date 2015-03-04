March 4 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Reports a FY gross rental income of 40.1 million euros
($44.78 million), up 15 percent
* FY recurring net income group share 13.5 million euros
versus 13.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net asset value of 545.4 million euros versus
569.8 million euros year ago
* For 2015, expects a 12 percent increase in rental income
* Proposes dividend of 1.10 euros per share
* Says supervisory board appointed Renaud Haberkorn as
Chairman Of Executive Board and CEO effective May 6
* Says Renaud Haberkorn will replace Bruno Keller who will
be proposed as Member Of Supervisory Board
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
