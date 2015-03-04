March 4 ANF Immobilier SA :

* Reports a FY gross rental income of 40.1 million euros ($44.78 million), up 15 percent

* FY recurring net income group share 13.5 million euros versus 13.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net asset value of 545.4 million euros versus 569.8 million euros year ago

* For 2015, expects a 12 percent increase in rental income

* Proposes dividend of 1.10 euros per share

* Says supervisory board appointed Renaud Haberkorn as Chairman Of Executive Board and CEO effective May 6

* Says Renaud Haberkorn will replace Bruno Keller who will be proposed as Member Of Supervisory Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)