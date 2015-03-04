New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 Ing Groep Nv
* ING completes divestment of Voya shares for total proceeds of $2 billion
* Has sold approximately 32 million Voya shares at a price of $44.20 per share
* Transactions are expected to result in a net profit to ING at closing of approximately 285 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.